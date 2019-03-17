Rumour confirmed: Roadworks halted in south west Victoria after skeletal remains found

THE RUMOUR FILE

Detectives have halted roadworks in Colac after skeletal remains were found over the weekend.

First heard on the Rumour File this morning, the skeletal remains were found early Saturday morning, with police are guarding the site as they await advice from forensics.

Colac Crime Investigation Unit detectives today confirmed they are investigating following the discovery of what is believed to be human remains near the Murray Street bridge in Colac.

The bones were found by near-by workers about 9am Saturday.

Police say the remains have now been identified as Indigenous in origin and have been collected by Aboriginal Affairs Victoria.