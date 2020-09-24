Rumour confirmed: Scouts Victoria has been hacked

Image (logo): Scouts Victoria

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Scouts Victoria has issued a warning after scammers hacked into their email system.

In late July and early August, the Scouts say they identified “unauthorised activity” where third parties gained access to staff email inboxes, most likely using scamming techniques commonly known as phishing.

Scouts Victoria has since written to about 900 individuals who may have had their personal information exposed.

That information includes phone numbers, email addresses, credit card information, tax file numbers, bank details, passports and driver’s licences.

In a statement Scouts Victoria says the relevant government authorities have been notified.

It’s investing significant resources into investigating the incident and making sure it doesn’t happen again.