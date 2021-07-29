3AW
RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Spilt drink causes AFL commentary chaos

4 hours ago
Article image for RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Spilt drink causes AFL commentary chaos

A spilt drink caused Fox Footy’s coverage of the AFL clash between Geelong and Richmond to go off-air for several minutes on Sunday.

“Short Circuit” told The Rumour File on Monday morning about the incident!

Fox Footy commentator Anthony Hudson has since revealed he accidently knocked over a bottle of coke, which spilt on commentary equipment.

Viewers were left without commentary for four minutes before quick-thinking technicians resolved the issue.

Picture by Getty iStock

