RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Spilt drink causes AFL commentary chaos

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A spilt drink caused Fox Footy’s coverage of the AFL clash between Geelong and Richmond to go off-air for several minutes on Sunday.

“Short Circuit” told The Rumour File on Monday morning about the incident!

Fox Footy commentator Anthony Hudson has since revealed he accidently knocked over a bottle of coke, which spilt on commentary equipment.

Viewers were left without commentary for four minutes before quick-thinking technicians resolved the issue.

Picture by Getty iStock