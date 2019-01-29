Rumour confirmed: Storm cancel session with Geelong Cats after players contract skin infection

THE RUMOUR FILE

Melbourne Storm have been forced to cancel a cross-code training session after some players picked up a skin infection while away on camp.

The Rumour File this morning heard a sporting team in Geelong for a camp and were supposed to have a training session with another code, but had to cancel as they picked up a “water-born bug”.

Melbourne Storm later clarified this with 3AW Breakfast.

The club confirmed a handful of players had contracted a “low-risk skin infection” during the recent training camp in Geelong.

The camp was not cancelled, but the joint training session with the Geelong Football Club was, under advice from Club doctors.

They say all Storm players and staff attended the camp for the full two weeks as planned.