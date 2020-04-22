Rumour confirmed: The novel way a Melbourne school is keeping students engaged at home

THE RUMOUR FILE

A primary school in Melbourne’s south-east has come up with a creative way to keep students entertained whilst learning from home.

Langwarrin Primary School students are enjoying nightly bedtime stories from their vice-principal.

Mrs Pepper is live-streaming bedtime stories on Facebook at 7pm every night, along with the school dog.

“We’ve got kids from prep all the way to grade six, and parents, all tuning and enjoying it,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

But Mrs Pepper she isn’t the only teacher at the school who has gone above and beyond for the students in these challenging times.

“My colleague Mr B is doing a daily birthday announcement and enjoying a piece of cake after he blows out the candles, so we are recognising and celebrating the birthdays of the kids and staff each day,” she said.

Meanwhile, the school principal, Mr Moorhouse, has learnt the national anthem on guitar to play to students at online assemblies.

“Mr Moorhouse, our principal, he’s a very talented musician on the guitar, and he has learnt over the holidays the national anthem so that he can play the national anthem live to our kids for our assemblies online.”

