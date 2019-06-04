3AW
Rumour confirmed: Viagra is in short supply

1 hour ago
The Rumour File
The Rumour File

There is a shortage of Viagra across the state, with many chemist chains completely out of stock.

3AW Breakfast were alerted to the shortage by a caller to The Rumour File, and pharmacist Sotto Kouzas confirmed it was true.

“The labelled brand of that molecule has been out of stock from Pfizer for about two to three months now.

“You can still get the generic brands,” he told Ross and John.

Mr Kouzas said Pfizer has put the shortage down to “supply issues”.

Press PLAY below to hear more.

