Rumour confirmed: Thieves send gate flying in brazen car theft

Unknown offenders have smashed through the gate of an auction yard in the city’s west in a brazen car theft.

The thieves gained entry into the car yard on McIntyre Road in Sunshine North in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Once inside, the offenders drove a vehicle from the yard into the gate in an attempt to open it.

When the first car became jammed in the gate, they drove a second vehicle into the first vehicle.

The gate was forced off its hinges and was flung into the middle of McIntyre Road.

The offenders fled in two other vehicles stolen from the yard.

An investigation into the brazen theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigations is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au