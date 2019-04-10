RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Melbourne’s leafy east hit by car vandals overnight

Several streets in Melbourne’s east were hit by car vandals overnight.

Serrell Street in Malvern East was targeted, along with two streets in Hawthorn East.

Serrell St resident Jo Mellis was one of the victims.

“About 4.30am this morning we heard some car alarms go off and some people yelling,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

“My daughter left for work this morning at 5.30am and came flying back in and said that all of the cars in the street had their drivers side windows smashed.”

Ms Mellis said nothing was stolen from her car, or the cars of the neighbours she had spoken to.

“I think it was just a fun thing for them.”

Between nine and 11 cars are believed to have been vandalised.