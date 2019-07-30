3AW
  • Rumour confirmed: Top private school..

Rumour confirmed: Top private school settles in sex abuse case

2 mins ago
Ross and John
The Rumour File

RUMOUR FILE CONFIRMATION

It’s been confirmed a man who was sexually abused while a child attending a top private school in the 1960s has settled his case.

As first flagged on The Rumour File yesterday, The Geelong College will pay $1 million to the former student.

The man, who can’t be identified, was molested by a teacher at the age of 12.

“It’s been greeted with great welcome by his school mates, because he was a very popular student and very popular guy,” Ross Stevenson said on 3AW morning.

Click PLAY to hear Ross’s confirmation

