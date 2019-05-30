Advertisement
Rumour confirmed: U2 announces Australian tour
The Rumour File strikes again.
U2 will bring their Joshua Tree tour to Australia in November, nine years since they last came Down Under.
As first reported on the Rumour File three weeks ago, the Bono-led band will play at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on November 15. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday.
A #rumourfile caller this morn told us that one of the biggest bands in the world would announce imminently that they are touring Australia in Nov/Dec. We’d consider going, would U2?
— 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) May 5, 2019