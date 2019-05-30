3AW
Rumour confirmed: U2 announces Australian tour

4 hours ago
Ross and John
The Rumour File

The Rumour File strikes again.

U2 will bring their Joshua Tree tour to Australia in November, nine years since they last came Down Under.

As first reported on the Rumour File three weeks ago, the Bono-led band will play at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on November 15. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday.

Click PLAY to hear the original rumour from May 6

