3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Vandal slashes tyres on 27 taxis..

Vandal slashes tyres on 27 taxis in destructive rampage at Melbourne depot

5 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

THE RUMOUR FILE

A vandal has damaged 27 taxis in a destructive rampage at a depot in Melbourne’s south-east.

The thug targeted the Huntingdale depot in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.

It’s believed the taxis were parked outside, on North Road, when the man attended at about 4.45am, puncturing tyres in 27 cars.

Six taxis also had their windows smashed by the vandal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Image: Robert Prezioso / Stringer

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.