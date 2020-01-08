Vandal slashes tyres on 27 taxis in destructive rampage at Melbourne depot
A vandal has damaged 27 taxis in a destructive rampage at a depot in Melbourne’s south-east.
The thug targeted the Huntingdale depot in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.
It’s believed the taxis were parked outside, on North Road, when the man attended at about 4.45am, puncturing tyres in 27 cars.
Six taxis also had their windows smashed by the vandal.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Image: Robert Prezioso / Stringer