Rumour confirmed: Victorian emergency service the latest target of cyber crime

THE RUMOUR FILE

Ambulance Victoria is the latest body to be targeted by potential online hackers.

As heard on the Rumour File this morning, a vital government organisation was attacked through the use of a phishing email on Friday.

It’s believed the email, received about 9am Friday morning, was masked to look like it was coming from an internal server.

Ambulance Victoria CIO Mark Gardiner later confirmed the incident involving two email accounts is being investigated.

“Ambulance Victoria’s security monitoring systems have identified limited access was gained to the two email accounts by an external web portal,” Mr Gardiner said.

“Swift action was taken to prevent further email accounts being accessed and no patient data was affected or compromised.

“The email system is completely separate to other servers that contain confidential information such as patient care and staff records.

“Other Ambulance Victoria servers including patient records were and remain secure.”

It comes after car giant Toyota was hacked last week.