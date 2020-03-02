Rumour confirmed: Victorian number plate sells for $1.1 million

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Victorian number plate sold for a mammoth $1.1 million at auction last night, almost double the estimated sale price.

Shannons Auctions listed heritage number plate #26 with a guiding price range of $600,000 to $700,000.

The number plate was last sold in 2000 for between $70,000 and $80,000.

National Auctions Manager for Shannons Auctions, Chistophe Boribon, said he didn’t expect the number plate to sell for such a huge sum.

“I was a little bit surprised when we cracked a million dollars on it!,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

But it’s not the most valuable number plate sale in Australia.

“We still hold the record in NSW for number 4 which we sold for, I think $2.4 million two years ago,” Mr Boribon said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: John W Banagan / Getty