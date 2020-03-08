Rumour confirmed: Winery in Melbourne’s outer-east under fire for ‘disgusting’ body sizing gates

THE RUMOUR FILE

A winery in Melbourne’s outer-east is under fire for putting up body sizing gates in the carpark.

The gates, which feature a series of small gates with writing next to them in both English and Mandarin, were recently erected outside Badger’s Brook Winery in Coldstream.

The smallest gate is labelled ‘congratulations’, while the largest is labelled ‘big-boned body’.

Shannyn Tucker said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the gates at the weekend.

“I didn’t really want to believe it myself,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“I couldn’t even fit my leg through the ‘congratulations’ one, so I don’t know how anyone would be able to fit through it.”

Ms Tucker said she was concerned to see children playing at the gate.

“There was a lot of children around that were running through it and trying to fit through it,” she said.

“I don’t think, really, children should be playing through that sort of thing.

“I felt a little bit disgusted with it.”

Visitors do not have to pass through the gates to enter the winery.

