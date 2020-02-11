3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Rumour File: 3AW listener tells..

Rumour File: 3AW listener tells of Sandhurst aggravated burglary

5 hours ago
Ross and John
The Rumour File

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Police are investigating reports of at least two aggravated burglaries across Melbourne’s south-east overnight.

There are unconfirmed reports shots were fired during one of the incidents at Clyde.

Meanwhile, listener Vic told 3AW Breakfast he saw two suspects scoping out his street at Sandhurst about 2.30am today.

“Two hours later they turned up in a different car, three doors away from us, raided the guy who was home alone,” Vic told Ross and John.

“They pushed through his door, took his car keys, stole his car and drove out within a matter of three minutes.”

Click PLAY to hear Vic’s full first-hand report

The car of the victim, 33, was a red BMW SUV.

Four offenders, who police say are perceived to be African in appearance, remain on the run.

It’s not clear if the two incidents are linked.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.