Rumour File: 3AW listener tells of Sandhurst aggravated burglary

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Police are investigating reports of at least two aggravated burglaries across Melbourne’s south-east overnight.

There are unconfirmed reports shots were fired during one of the incidents at Clyde.

Meanwhile, listener Vic told 3AW Breakfast he saw two suspects scoping out his street at Sandhurst about 2.30am today.

“Two hours later they turned up in a different car, three doors away from us, raided the guy who was home alone,” Vic told Ross and John.

“They pushed through his door, took his car keys, stole his car and drove out within a matter of three minutes.”

Click PLAY to hear Vic’s full first-hand report

The car of the victim, 33, was a red BMW SUV.

Four offenders, who police say are perceived to be African in appearance, remain on the run.

It’s not clear if the two incidents are linked.