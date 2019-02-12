Rumour File: Australian numbers bombarded with scam calls from Latvia + Luxembourg

THE RUMOUR FILE

Australian numbers are being bombarded with scam calls from Latvia and Luxembourg.

First heard on The Rumour File this morning, the numbers, which begin with +371 and +352 ring only once before hanging up.

Tech commentator Trevor Long told Ross and John the calls are designed to make you call them back.

“You ring them back, and you’re actually calling a premium number,” Trevor said.

“They’re making money every time we ring them back.”

