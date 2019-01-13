Rumour File: Birdwatchers flock to unlikely place to spot extremely rare bird

The Rumour File

During the Rumour File, NICE PLUMAGE told us that a rare bird, never before seen in Australia, has been spotted at of all places, Werribee.

Birdwatchers from all across the country are flocking to the scene hoping to catch a glimpse!

Sean Dooley, editor of Birdlife Australia, told Ross and John the “remarkable” bird is known as the Tufted Duck.

“Forget your Australian Open or Big Bash League, the biggest crowds this year in Melbourne are heading to Werribee to see this celebrity duck!” Sean said.

“It’s a handsome little dude.

“It’s the first known record of a Tufted Duck in Australia.”

