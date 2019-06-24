3AW
Rumour File: Do not pay for the Do Not Call Register!

2 hours ago
FIRST ON THE RUMOUR FILE

Ross and John have been inundated by callers who say they’ve received calls purporting to be from the Do Not Call Register, a service which blocks unsolicited telemarketing calls.

The calls request payment over the phone in order to remain on the register.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority advises these calls are a scam.

If you receive this call, do not pass on any personal information.

The Do Not Call Register is, and always has been, a free service. Once you register it is permanent.

