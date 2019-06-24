Rumour File: Do not pay for the Do Not Call Register!

FIRST ON THE RUMOUR FILE

Ross and John have been inundated by callers who say they’ve received calls purporting to be from the Do Not Call Register, a service which blocks unsolicited telemarketing calls.

The calls request payment over the phone in order to remain on the register.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority advises these calls are a scam.

If you receive this call, do not pass on any personal information.

The Do Not Call Register is, and always has been, a free service. Once you register it is permanent.