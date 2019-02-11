3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Rumour File: Giant sunfish found..

Rumour File: Giant sunfish found washed up on Melbourne beach

12/02/2019
Ross and John
The Rumour File

RUMOUR FILE

Locals were surprised to find a dead ocean sunfish washed at Quiet Corner at Black Rock overnight.

“Something I didn’t expect to see wash up at Quiet Corner,” the Rumour File contributor told Ross and John.

“I didn’t know they ventured into the bay.”

Aquatic Scientist Sheree Marris said the sunfish is so big, it’s known to do damage to passing boats.

“I’m so excited to see this sunfish!” Sheree said.

“It’s the biggest bony fish in the world, and it looks like a fish that’s got stuck in a sandwich press.

“The biggest ones can weigh about 2000kg, they’re just absolute giants.

“A couple of years ago there was a live one swimming around Geelong.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ocean SUNFISH (Mola mola) (AAP/Mary Evans/Ardea/Douglas David Seifert) | NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332