Rumour File: Giant sunfish found washed up on Melbourne beach

RUMOUR FILE

Locals were surprised to find a dead ocean sunfish washed at Quiet Corner at Black Rock overnight.

“Something I didn’t expect to see wash up at Quiet Corner,” the Rumour File contributor told Ross and John.

“I didn’t know they ventured into the bay.”

Aquatic Scientist Sheree Marris said the sunfish is so big, it’s known to do damage to passing boats.

“I’m so excited to see this sunfish!” Sheree said.

“It’s the biggest bony fish in the world, and it looks like a fish that’s got stuck in a sandwich press.

“The biggest ones can weigh about 2000kg, they’re just absolute giants.

“A couple of years ago there was a live one swimming around Geelong.”

