Rumour update: Hawthorn players quietly head to fire-ravaged communities to lend a hand

Hawthorn players have been quietly helping farmers in the fire-ravaged Buchan community to rebuild fences and lend a hand.

Ross and John first heard of the gesture via a contributor to the Rumour File this morning.

Subsequent digging around local media, including the Border Mail, confirmed that players and staff had been put to work in Buchan and Corryong.

Scott, a local firefighter in Buchan, said Hawthorn coach Alistair Clarkson hatched the plan.

He was taken aback when he first got the phone call from him.

“Today they are up here again, putting up fences,” he said.

“They’ve put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces.

“We’ve got a fair few more kids running around town with Hawthorn hats on this morning!”

