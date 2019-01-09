Rumour File: How Ruby the lost parrot helped rescuers take her home

THE RUMOUR FILE

A lost parrot has helped animal rescuers take her home by talking to them.

Animal management officers were called to a King St apartment yesterday because a parrot had flown in the window and made itself at home.

After catching the friendly bird, they took her to the City of Melbourne offices and looked for messages about lost parrots online.

On Gumtree, they discovered a bird with a matching description called Ruby.

“So we said Ruby and the parrot and the parrot responded “Ruby, Ruby, Ruby”.

They called the number on the ad and reunited Ruby (pictured above) with its owner in Docklands.

