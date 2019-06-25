Rumour File: Mitsubishi ordered to refund cost of ute over inaccurate window sticker

FIRST on THE RUMOUR FILE

A man has won a VCAT hearing ordering Mitsubishi to refund the cost of his ute because the vehicle’s fuel consumption figures were higher than those advertised on a window sticker.

The tribunal found the customer was entitled to a remedy for misleading and deceptive conduct against the dealer and the manufacturer, because he had purchased the vehicle based on the sticker information.

VCAT ordered Mitsubishi to refund the customer $39,500, the purchase price of his Mitsubishi Triton.

The car manufacturer maintains that the fuel consumption label statistics are correct, but three tests of the complainants vehicle found fuel consumption was significantly higher than advertised.