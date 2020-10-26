3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Rumour File: Police sergeant perfectly..

Rumour File: Police sergeant perfectly captures the mood in Victoria

7 hours ago
see the video
The Rumour File

THE RUMOUR FILE

A piano was recently installed in the Apollo Bay Bakery for customers to play.

Yesterday, a local sergeant came in and played Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

Soon after, Melbourne was singing the same song when Premier Daniel Andrews announced the next phase of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Press PLAY below for the Rumour File call reporting the lovely surprise.

Press PLAY below to see the sergeant’s celebratory song!

Image (at top): Apollo Bay Bakery

see the video
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332