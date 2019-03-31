Rumour File: Price dispute to blame for lack of pet food on supermarket shelves

A dispute about prices is to blame for a lack of pet food on supermarket shelves across Victoria.

As raised on the Rumour File this morning, Ross said he’d been sent photographs on two separate occasions, of signs on shelves saying the supermarkets were experiencing supply shortages.

The Border Mail and Bendigo Advertiser report that the lack of Mars Petcare dog and cat food on shelves is the result of a price war between the company and Coles and Woolworths.

Pedigree and Whiskas items made by Mars Petcare have been noted to be missing from the two major grocery chains in the past few days.

The National Union of Workers told the newspaper the warehouses are full of product but the company has had a price rise in production, which is the reason for the shortages in stores.