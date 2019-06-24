Rumour File reveals secret plans for new cladding crisis body

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

It appears the Victorian state government is preparing to launch a new body to deal with the state’s cladding crisis.

As uncovered on Ross and John’s Rumour File, a website domain has been secured for Cladding Safety Victoria.

That page is live but currently features an error page.

3AW Breakfast has seen material that suggest the new body will be “Providing free services and assistance to apartment owners faced with removing combustible cladding”.

“Cladding Safety Victoria (CSV) acts as a one-stop-shop for advice and assistance to the community in relation to the removal of combustible cladding,” the summary, on a government website, reads.

“Major building projects are complex and take the expertise of a variety of professionals to make them happen.

“That’s why we work with owners to help them fix their building’s cladding by providing guidance, funding and connections to the right experts who can fix their buildings.”

It goes on to detail a six-phase process through which Cladding Safety Victoria will owners affected by cladding issues.

Cladding is back on the agenda after a Melbourne woman yesterday described the personal and financial toll of Victoria’s cladding crisis.

Her apartment, which she purchased only 14 months ago, requires up to $80,000 in works to remove the cladding.

