Rumour File: Schoolgirl hit by car in parking lane

VIA THE RUMOUR FILE

Footage has emerged of the moment a schoolgirl was hit by a car driving down a parking lane.

It’s believed the incident happened in recent days in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

Video of the incident was captured via a dashcam behind the clash. It has been posted to a Facebook page and viewed more than 150,000 times.

The child can be crossing the road amid busy traffic.

She walks between stationary cars in heavy traffic only to be clipped by a vehicle driving along a parking lane, inside the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The incident unfolded in front of her sister, who jumped to the child’s aid along with the driver who hit the girl and the driver of the car with the dashcam.

3AW Breakfast has chosen not to publish the video at the request of the child’s family.