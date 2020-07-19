3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rumour File: The one about a car-load of blokes getting COVID-19 tested

6 hours ago
Ross and John
The Rumour File

THE RUMOUR FILE

If you don’t laugh you’ll cry.

Ross used the The Rumour File this morning to tell an alarming story from the coronavirus testing frontline, as told to 3AW Breakfast by a respected health professional who wished to remain anonymous.

We’re told a car-load of people attended a testing site in Melbourne’s west last Thursday.

So that’s already not ideal.

But things became ridiculous when the tester asked the gentleman sitting in the middle of the back seat if he would like a test.

“No need to test me, I’ve got the virus,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear Ross tell the story in full

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332