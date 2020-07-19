Rumour File: The one about a car-load of blokes getting COVID-19 tested

THE RUMOUR FILE

If you don’t laugh you’ll cry.

Ross used the The Rumour File this morning to tell an alarming story from the coronavirus testing frontline, as told to 3AW Breakfast by a respected health professional who wished to remain anonymous.

We’re told a car-load of people attended a testing site in Melbourne’s west last Thursday.

So that’s already not ideal.

But things became ridiculous when the tester asked the gentleman sitting in the middle of the back seat if he would like a test.

“No need to test me, I’ve got the virus,” he said.

