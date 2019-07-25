Rumour File: We’ve got our first 2019 AFL grand final entertainment tip off!

RUMOUR AS SPECULATION

The Rumour File has received its first suggestion about this year’s AFL grand final entertainment.

3AW Breakfast has an astounding track record of being the first to find out who will be performing. Ross and John have correctly revealed four of the past five grand final entertainers before the AFL announced them!

Last year, the breakfast duo were the first to reveal Jimmy Barnes and the Black Eyed Peas were the entertainers.

They also revealed The Killers would grace the MCG in 2017, Sting’s 2016 appearance, and Tom Jones’ performance in 2014.

Today, the Rumour File received a tip that Guy Sebastian will be performing at this year’s grand final.

But Ross cast some doubt over the rumour.

“Generally speaking it has been aimed a bit higher than Guy Sebastian, not to put him down!,” he said.

the Rumour File says Guy Sebastian will perform at the AFL Grand Final this year……. GET SHANNON NOLL THERE TOO AND THE REST OF THE 2003 IDOL CAST JUST LIKE THE 2003 GRAND FINAL!! — Angus Livingston (@anguslivingston) July 24, 2019