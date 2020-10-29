Rush on tickets as Melbourne’s zoos reopen

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Melbourne’s zoos have reopened post-lockdown, and they’re doing a roaring trade.

More than 1400 people in the online queue for Zoo tickets at one point on Wednesday, the first day the zoos reopened.

“There was a few hours wait at some points in time,” Melbourne Zoo Director Michelle Bruggeman told Ross and Russel.

To meet the overwhelming demand, both the Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo will remain open into the evening on Friday and across the weekend, starting November 6.

There are still some tickets available at Melbourne Zoo, Healesville Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo over the next month.

