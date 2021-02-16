Russell Coight auditions to be the face of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The United Kingdom has an Elton John and Michael Caine skit to encourage Brits to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ross and Russel like the idea, but said the execution was “pretty lame”.

On Monday, Ross said Glenn Robbins and Rob Sitch would do a much better job.

Little did he know Glenn Robbins, in character as Russell Coight, already had his eye on the role!

Russell Coight has put together his audition tape to be face of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign… and the result is very funny.

Press PLAY below to listen to Russel Coight’s audition tape.