Russel Howcroft gets his first COVID-19 jab

3AW Breakfast co-host Russel Howcroft has had his first COVID-19 vaccine.

He didn’t waste any time!

Russel is part of the 2A vaccine cohort, who became eligible to receive the AstraZeneca jab on Monday.

After the show on Tuesday, he headed off to get vaccinated.

“I headed down to Jeff’s Shed and got in the queue. There would have been about 30 people in front of me,” he told Ross.

“90 minutes later, 10.30am, I’m out the door.

“Incredibly police, beautiful service, it doesn’t hurt at all — not one iota.

Russel says he’s had “zero” side effects from getting the vaccine.

Press PLAY below to hear Russ explain how it all went