Russel reveals a daily habit even his family don’t know about

The extension of the second Victorian lockdown has hit hard.

Mental health expert and R U OK? board director Graeme Cowan has shared three things we can do during lockdown to help maintain good mental health.

It turns out Russel does one of those three things every single day, but he’s never told anyone about it!

“My family is finding out something at the moment that they don’t even know!,” he said.

