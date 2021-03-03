3AW
Sabina Read: Is there such a thing as being TOO honest in relationships?

55 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Sabina Read: Is there such a thing as being TOO honest in relationships?

An exercise on Married At First Sight on Tuesday night raised a question — is there such a thing as being too honest in relationships?

Participants on the reality show were asked to rank the others in order of hottest to least attractive. Then they were asked to slot in the partner they’d matched with, and not everyone put their partner at the top.

Dee Dee found it “uncomfortable and borderline cruel”.

Psychologist Sabina Read says the importance of honesty in a relationship comes down to how important that relationship is to those involved.

“When this is a relationship that really matters to us, then I think we need to have a conversation about what trust and honesty means to us,” she said.

“Having said that, there is a difference between privacy and secrecy.

“Some things are okay to be kept private, but there is a difference between privacy and secrecy.”

