Sabina Read, psychologist and social commentator

Tuesday at 12.30pm, fortnightly

Sabina Read is a registered psychologist, wife and mother.

She has a Masters in Psychology, a Bachelor of Psychological Science, a Graduate Diploma in Psychology, and a Bachelor of Arts (Communications).

Sabina regularly comments on psychology issues across a range of media outlets, and is listed on the Media Referrals Database with The Australian Psychological Society.

She regularly presents seminars on psychological and human behaviour topics in her role as a speaker with Saxton Speakers Bureau.

In addition to her psychologist work, Sabina is an experienced communications specialist who has worked in public relations role in Melbourne, San Francisco and London.

She joins Denis Walter every second Tuesday where she discusses topics including human behaviour, mental health, and managing stress and relationships.