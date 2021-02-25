‘In deep trouble’: Neil Mitchell says Melbourne has become a ‘sad, sad city’

Neil Mitchell says Melbourne is “in deep trouble” and the CBD urgently needs caps on office worker limits to be lifted.

“I think the city feels really sad at the moment, it’s partly COVID, it’s partly just rundown,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s feeling grubby and dirty and underused and a bit threatening.

“A lot of it is businesses closed, empty shops because they’ve been crippled by COVID. Hopefully we can get through that.”

Neil Mitchell called for the lifting of office worker restrictions, which are “killing the city” to be prioritised.

“Melbourne is in deep trouble,” he said.

“We need people back into the city as soon as its safe, for the sake of the city … for the sake of the cafes and restaurants, for the sake of Melbourne’s soul.”

A Melbourne businessman, who has run several successful businesses in the CBD in the past 30 years, agrees.

Peter Butterss says he was accosted aggressively “a dozen times” at the intersection of Elizabeth and Flinders streets on Tuesday morning.

“It is threatening, and once I got through that mess I had to step over human waste to get into Little Collins Street,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There are many parts of the city where it’s like this.

“I wouldn’t go into town after dark anymore.”

