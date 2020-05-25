3AW
Safety alert as thick fog descends upon Melbourne

11 seconds ago
Ross and John

A road safety alert has been issued after the first thick fog of the year descended upon Melbourne.

Visibility is down to 50 metres in some suburbs, and clear skies and no breeze should ensure the fog lingers well into the morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the fog could last even longer to the east of the state.

But Melbourne can expect a nice burst of autumn weather once the fog lifts, with a sunny top of about 18C expected about 4pm.

(Feature image credit: Listener Bernie)

