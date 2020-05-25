Safety alert as thick fog descends upon Melbourne

A road safety alert has been issued after the first thick fog of the year descended upon Melbourne.

Visibility is down to 50 metres in some suburbs, and clear skies and no breeze should ensure the fog lingers well into the morning.

Foggy morning in Melbourne. Visibility is down to 50m in some areas of the city. pic.twitter.com/oGweWCzsLi — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) May 25, 2020

The Bureau of Meteorology says the fog could last even longer to the east of the state.

Flemington Racecourse shrouded in fog this morning. pic.twitter.com/vaMV1949YS — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) May 25, 2020

But Melbourne can expect a nice burst of autumn weather once the fog lifts, with a sunny top of about 18C expected about 4pm.

(Feature image credit: Listener Bernie)