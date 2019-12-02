3AW
Australia Post takes delivery vehicles off the road amid safety concerns

55 mins ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

Australia Post has been forced to take its fleet of three wheeled electric delivery vehicles off the road due to safety concerns.

A problem with the front axle of the vehicles is responsible for the withdrawal.

Australia Post says the action taken is precautionary, and no one has been injured because of the fault.

The vehicles were first introduced by Australia Post in mid-2017, as part of a shift towards electronic delivery vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cut down on the amount of time posties spend restocking at depots.

Australia Post says it doesn’t expect delivery service will be delayed because of the withdrawal.

Image: Peter Parks

 

