Safety crack down after horrific quad bike deaths

Quad bike owners will have to follow new safety regulations after the machine was found to be the leading cause of farm deaths.

Under the regulations, there will be improved information for buyers, enhanced quad bike stability, and rollover protection to reduce injuries and deaths.

Since 2011 there have been 137 quad bike fatalities, including 21 people under the age of 16.

There have been nine deaths this year alone including a three-year-old, seven-year-old and 10-year-old.

ACCC Deputy Chairman Mick Keogh tells Ross Greenwood about 60 per cent of people die after a quad bike rolls on top of them.

“Our focus in this work has been how can we improve the safety of these vehicles.”

