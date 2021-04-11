3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Max King has a career-best game in the Saints’ win over the Eagles

8 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for Max King has a career-best game in the Saints’ win over the Eagles

St Kilda fought back against the West Coast Eagles on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium, winning by 20 points in a nail-biting finish.

The Saints were trailing by 33-points during the third quarter but were able to change the momentum of the game.

Young gun, Max King, kicked a career-best five goals to help secure the Saints’ victory over the Eagles.

Press PLAY to listen to the 3AW commentary of Max King’s goals 

FT SCORE: St Kilda (15.12.102) d West Coast Eagles (13.4.82)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332