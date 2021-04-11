Max King has a career-best game in the Saints’ win over the Eagles

St Kilda fought back against the West Coast Eagles on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium, winning by 20 points in a nail-biting finish.

The Saints were trailing by 33-points during the third quarter but were able to change the momentum of the game.

Young gun, Max King, kicked a career-best five goals to help secure the Saints’ victory over the Eagles.

FT SCORE: St Kilda (15.12.102) d West Coast Eagles (13.4.82)