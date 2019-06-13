3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Sally McManus latest leader to..

Sally McManus latest leader to call on John Setka to quit

3 hours ago
3aw news

Sally McManus wants John Setka to resign.

The ACTU boss said on Thursday it was in the “best interest of the union movement” for Mr Setka to step aside.

Pressure is mounting on the CFMMEU leader to quit after it was alleged he made “disgraceful” comments about Rosie Batty.

Mr Setka categorically denies those claims.

He and his wife say he’s being used as “political bait”.

Labor Party leaders Anthony Albanese and Daniel Andrews have both moved to boot Mr Setka out of the party.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332