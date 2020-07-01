Salvation Army icon takes on ‘extreme’ challenge to bring Melbourne together in trying times

A Melbourne icon will today embark on a huge challenge to bring the city together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salvation Army Major Brendan Nottle will fast from sunrise to sunset for 40 days “to pray and meditate in these troubled times for the city”.

Major Nottle says he initially wanted to fast around the clock, but was advised not to by his doctor.

“It sounds really extreme but I think the reality is we’re living in desperate times and there’s the old saying that desperate times call for desperate measures,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I want to fast and it’s about bringing a bit of internal focus about how bad things are at the moment, but it’s about bringing a bit of external focus as well.

“It’s about getting people together to reflect, meditate, whatever works for them.”

Major Nottle is calling on others to join him to reflect and pray, and submit ideas to get Melbourne back on track as we come out of the virus.

Visit praywithbrendan.com.au for more details.

