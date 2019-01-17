Not good enough for the opp shop: Salvos reject TV reporter’s couch

Are the Salvos getting picky when it comes to accepting second-hand goods?

Mark Stevens, chief footy reporter at Channel Seven, told Tom Elliott the opp shop has rejected his couch!

“They said it’s just not good enough for sale and condition to go on the show room floor,” Mark said.

“So they’re still out the front of our place now!”

“Obviously not brand new, but I would have thought, worth something!” Tom said.