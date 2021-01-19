3AW
  Sandringham residents 'devastated' by plan..

Sandringham residents ‘devastated’ by plan for netball courts ’10 metres away from living areas’

23 seconds ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Sandringham residents ‘devastated’ by plan for netball courts ’10 metres away from living areas’

A new netball facility set to be built in Melbourne’s south-east has sparked outrage, with residents furious that they weren’t consulted about the plan.

Two indoor and nine outdoor courts are planned for Sandringham College on Holloway Road, with games to be played as late at 10.30pm on weekdays, and from 8am on weekends.

Bayside Council recently rejected a push from 89 residents to pause the project and engage with residents.

Sandringham resident and spokesperson for the residents opposing the development, Steve Malcolm, says the netball courts will be “10 metres away from the living areas of the residents most affected”.

The netball centre will run from 4pm to 10.30pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 9.30pm on weekends.

“You’ve got about 60 hours (a week), potentially, of whistles within 50 metres of your living space, your bedroom, where your kids are sleeping,” Mr Malcolm said.

“They’ve done it with almost total disregard for the residents.

“You would not buy a house or an apartment … so the people who’ve invested there, they are devastated.”

Neil Mitchell
News
