Sanitiser shortage grips Melbourne amid coronavirus concerns

Supermarkets and pharmacy shelves have been stripped bare of hand-sanitiser and alcoholic wipes, with concerns about coronavirus the driving factor.

3AW Mornings investigated the apparent shortage on Tuesday.

Program producer Michael Hilder scoured several supermarkets and pharmacies and couldn’t find any.

Lana told Neil Mitchell she owned a pharmacy and there was a shortage in stock.

“I haven’t been able to buy any,” she explained.

She said people were sending sanitiser back to relatives in China.

President of the Pharmacy Guild, George Tambassis, said manufacturers were now boosting production.

