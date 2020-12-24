3AW
Santa drops in to take calls from kids

3 hours ago
3AW Mornings
It’s a very busy time of year for Santa Clause, but he has managed to squeeze in a moment for his annual visit to the 3AW studio to take calls from kids!

He took last minute present requests and answered some adorable burning questions.

Press PLAY below to hear all the calls.

News
