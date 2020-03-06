Sarah Hanson-Young provides character reference for male friend charged with assaulting his wife
Tom Elliott says Sarah Hanson-Young is a hypocrite “of the highest order”.
It comes after The Greens senator gave a character reference for a male friend who was charged with common assault following a domestic incident where he was alleged to have slapped his partner.
He pleaded guilty to the assault and received a good behaviour non-conviction order.
Senator Hanson-Young has been a long-time vocal critic of violence involving men, previously stating there was “no excuse” for domestic violence.
Tom Elliott said her decision to provide the character reference was staggering.
“Hypocrisy of the highest order,” the 3AW Drive host said.
(Photo by Michael Masters/Getty Images)