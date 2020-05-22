Savory french toast
Oozy cheese, salty ham and turmeric, garlic, onion soaked eggs bread.
2 eggs
Sugar
Salt
Splash of milk
Turmeric (amazing yellow colour and richness)
Garlic granules
Onion granules
(Who can be bothered chopping)
Allow to sit for five minutes to let the granules absorb
Two slces white bread (never brown)
Cheese and ham
Dip into the egg mix, and don’t forget the sides.
Put into a hot pan with butter and a splash of oil.
Flip the sandwich and turn the heat right down to slowly melt the cheese.