Savory french toast

3 hours ago
Denis Walter

Oozy cheese, salty ham and turmeric, garlic, onion soaked eggs bread.

2 eggs

Sugar

Salt

Sugar

Splash of milk

Turmeric (amazing yellow colour and richness)

Garlic granules

Onion granules

(Who can be bothered chopping)

Allow to sit for five minutes to let the granules absorb

Two slces white bread (never brown)

Cheese and ham

Dip into the egg mix, and don’t forget the sides.

Put into a hot pan with butter and a splash of oil.

Flip the sandwich and turn the heat right down to slowly melt the cheese.

