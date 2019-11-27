Scam alert: Why you shouldn’t post your number plates online

A 3AW listener has been left with a growing pile of fines after his number plates were cloned by crooks.

Harry posted a car ad online in February, but failed to blur out the number plates.

He soon started receiving dozens of parking and toll road fines for a car of the same make and model.

When he looked up the photo accompanying one of the fines, Harry discovered the car in question had dodgy number plates.

