3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scam alert: Why you shouldn’..

Scam alert: Why you shouldn’t post your number plates online

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A 3AW listener has been left with a growing pile of fines after his number plates were cloned by crooks.

Harry posted a car ad online in February, but failed to blur out the number plates.

He soon started receiving dozens of parking and toll road fines for a car of the same make and model.

When he looked up the photo accompanying one of the fines, Harry discovered the car in question had dodgy number plates.

More to come on 3AW Mornings with Neil Mitchell

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.