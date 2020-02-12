Scare in federal parliament as National Party MP is taken to hospital
Darren Chester has played down concerns about his health after the National Party MP sent a shock through parliament on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital after falling ill.
The 52-year-old said he needed to have a few tests done, but was in good enough health to joke about the situation afterwards,
Rumours of my demise have been exaggerated. Thanks everyone for their kind messages of concern and the bipartisan medical team of MPs, Parliament staff and colleagues who’ve rallied to check on my welfare. I feel fine and just going to have a few tests done. #lovegippsland
— Darren Chester MP (@DarrenChesterMP) February 12, 2020