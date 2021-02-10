3AW
‘Scary’ risk: Why an expert says hotel quarantine duration shouldn’t be extended

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A health sciences expert says the situation in quarantine hotels is “scary” and extending the duration of quarantine stays would be unwise.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University, Professor Bruce Thompson, says it appears healthy people are entering quarantine and contracting COVID-19 while they’re there.

“The whole idea is you’re meant to be in a very safe place, however you walk into somewhere and potentially you walk out with the virus,” he told Ross and Russel.

Professor Thompson rejected calls to extend the quarantine period to 21-days, the current duration in force in Hong Kong.

“You could make the argument that if you put them in longer they’ve got more chance of contracting it,” he said.

News
